PM decides to make Tarin finance adviser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue as stopgap arrangement till completion of the process to elect him as senator. Tarin constitutionally requires to be elected as a Member of Parliament till October 16, 2021 for continuation as Federal Minister for Finance.

Since the process for electing him as senator could not be completed because of paucity of time so the premier decided that he would be elected as senator after the due date. The premier chaired a meeting to discuss the political situation in the aftermath of Pandora leaks. It has been conveyed to Tarin that he would be elected as senator. When Shaukat Tarin was contacted Monday night and inquired about his Senate election, he replied that he would be going nowhere as the Senate ticket would be awarded soon. But he might be appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance for time being till election as senator.

Tarin is scheduled to visit Washington D.C for attending annual meetings of the IMF, World Bank known as Bretton Wood Institutions (BWIs) from October 12, 2021 and conclusion of 6th and 7th review talks on the sidelines of the annual meeting.