Show-cause to Khursheed: PPP to approach FIA for probe

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party, Syed Nayyar Husain Bokhari, on Monday announced to refer 'fake show- cause' to senior leader PPP Syed Khursheed Shah to the FIA's Cyber Wing for investigation, so the real culprits involved in the mischief could be traced.

“Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah has not been issued a show cause notice by the party and we are referring the case of fake show cause to the Cyber Wing of FIA for investigation, so that the real culprits involved in this mischief can be traced,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari. He said that the services of Shah for democracy were unforgettable, who has remained associated with the PPP since 1969 and even before that he had endured many hardships, including imprisonment. But despite dictatorial tactics, he stood with the party with courage. Bukhari said the former leader of the opposition was facing political victimization by the government and was undergoing imprisonment for the past two years but has stood firm for democracy and party. “In the current fascist era, no political leader other than Syed Khursheed Shah has been imprisoned for two years," but he continues to remain loyal to democracy and the party despite the persecution, he said.