Currency dealers’ arrest protested

PESHAWAR: Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the government to stop harassing the currency dealers. The trader leader Malik Mehar Elahi and other office-bearers said that currency dealers in the Sarafa Bazaar were doing their businesses legally.
They said the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested the traders under 3MPO and raided the homes of some others as well. The speakers said that the action against the traders was an attempt to instigate them against the government. They asked the government to order a high-level investigation and take action against those who were allegedly harassing the traders.
