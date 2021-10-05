‘PR deficit increases to Rs40 bn in three years’

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has become a defaulter of Rs16 billion to its own retired and present service employees. According to data of finance department of railways, the employees who retired from 2019 have not yet received the amount of Rs5.5 billion for their gratuity while the employees who died in the line of duty, their heirs were not paid Rs4 billion from 2014.
Railways’ deficit increased to Rs40 billion in three years, according to the data. Apart from this, the retired employees of Pakistan Railways owed a pension of Rs 3.5 billion while the present service employees are also awaiting payment of a salary of Rs 3 billion.
Retired employees of the railways have not received any additional amount in their pensions for three months, while the payment of salaries and pensions has also been stopped due to the protests of the employees of the finance department.
Railway officials said Rs 6.5 billion has been arranged for the payment of salaries and pensions. Payments will be made soon, while Rs 9.5 billion for gratuity and pension will be paid as soon as the funds are received from the government.
