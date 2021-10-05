Punjab CM inaugurates fleet of 64 new buses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated a fleet of 64 new environment-friendly buses for Lahore metro bus service. While addressing the inaugurating ceremony held at metro bus depot Ferozepur Road here, the CM said the present government was striving hard to resolve the problems of Lahorities on priority basis, adding that underpasses and overhead bridges were being constructed to overcome the traffic problems, besides improving the transport system. He said the Lahore Masstransit Authority would provide best travelling facility to 125,000 passengers daily.
