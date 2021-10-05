Clarification

ISLAMABAD: Zahra Tanvir, wife of Lt Gen (R) Tanvir Tahir has clarified her position after her name appeared in Pandora Papers. Her name appeared in a story in connection with EnerPlastics as a shareholder which is registered in the British Virgin Islands and does business in the United Arab Emirates. In a statement Zahra Tanvir on Monday said: “I don’t own EnerPasltics. As per my knowledge, EnerPlastics is a Dubai (UAE) based company. I have no knowledge where the company is registered. I have only ten shares in this company and have duly declared this in my tax statement.”