BNP-M to support no-trust motion against Balochistan govt: Mengal

LASBELLA: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday said if his party is given chance, it will support no-trust motion against the provincial government.
Talking to the media in Hub after offering condolences on the demise of Mir Azeem Bizenjo, uncle of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said the house is always set on fire by its own people.
Commenting on the Pandora Papers, the BNP-M chief said the leaks should have been released long ago, adding that the perpetrators would not be taken to logical end until a thorough probe is conducted into the leaks.
CHITRAL: The DC of Lower Chitral on Monday appeared before a civil court that had issued his arrest warrants for...
SUKKUR: The police shot dead an alleged criminal in a police encounter near the Airport Link-Road in Sukkur, while he...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, imprisoned on Rs1.23 billion corruption reference, was brought to the Civil...
SUKKUR: UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips has said in order to achieve UN’s Sustainable...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to streamline the administrative affairs of all public sector...
PESHAWAR: As many as 493 members of the land mafia were arrested and 164 cases lodged against the grabbers across the...