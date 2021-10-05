BNP-M to support no-trust motion against Balochistan govt: Mengal

The house is always set on fire by its own people, says Sardar Akhtar Mengal

Sardar Akhtar Mengal. File photo

LASBELLA: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday said if his party is given chance, it will support no-trust motion against the provincial government.

Talking to the media in Hub after offering condolences on the demise of Mir Azeem Bizenjo, uncle of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said the house is always set on fire by its own people.

Commenting on the Pandora Papers, the BNP-M chief said the leaks should have been released long ago, adding that the perpetrators would not be taken to logical end until a thorough probe is conducted into the leaks.