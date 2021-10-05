Only cheap thing is death: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani while expressing his concerns over the rising inflation has said the common man has been crushed by the price hike and today the prices of sugar, flour, pulses and ghee are the highest in the history.

“The only cheap thing is death. Parliament and political parties must stand with people or they will be relegated to the dustbin,” he said, adding that the elite must come out of their ivory towers and feel the pulse of people. Otherwise, the federation will stand exposed to grave dangers.

He said the rates of petroleum products, electricity and gas are already the highest in Pakistan’s history while the government to meet IMF conditions is going to increase the rates of electricity and gas by 35% and these profits are going to the pockets of multinational oil companies and crony capitalists of the government, who are running power plants.

He said the common Pakistani is forced to withdraw his children from schools and is restricted barely to one meal a day. “The common man cannot treat his sick family members because hospitals are expensive and medicines are out of his reach as the government has failed to control their prices,” he said.