RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that those who have thrown people into the furnace of inflation will be held accountable in the next elections and people will drown PTI in sea in 2023 elections.

Addressing the Workers Convention, Hamza said that the prices of electricity and fertilizers have skyrocketed in the country. He said that the development work in Rajanpur took place under the PMLN government, adding that if given the opportunity will transform Rojhan Dera Ismail Khan Road into an expressway.

Hamza said that the present government has abolished the 30% quota for the youth of South Punjab. He said that electricity prices have doubled today and the farmer is worried the sack of fertilizer has gone up from Rs2,300 to Rs7,000.

He said that this oppression is not with the farmers but with Punjab, adding if Allah gave us the opportunity we will work day and night for the development of the farmers. “We served the people of South Punjab during flood, my father Shehbaz Sharif had set up his camp here,” said Hamza.