Interior minister meets Taqi Usmani

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday met noted religious scholar and President of Wafaq-ul-Madaris, Mufti Taqi Usmani. The minister visited the Jamia Darul Uloom in Korangi area to hold the meeting, which took into consideration the system of Madaris, their education system and the current situation in Afghanistan.

Sh Rasheed said that mosques and religious seminaries are two important pillars of Islam and acknowledged the role of Madaris in preaching of Islam. He said the government places great value on the religious services of Madaris.

Mufti Taqi Usmani said that Pakistan’s government had a righteous stand on the Afghanistan issue. Sheikh Rasheed said that the rest of the world should give time and resources to Taliban as hopefully the situation would improve in Afghanistan.