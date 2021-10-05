Soldier martyred in N Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorist attack on a military post in Gharioum area of North Waziristan. The troops responded promptly to the terrorists’ targeted attack on the security forces post in Gharioum, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received.
The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, age 30 years, who embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire with the terrorists. The security forces’ area clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.
