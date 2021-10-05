MPA rides cycle to KP Assembly in rare protest

PESHAWAR: To register protest against the increase in prices of petroleum products, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan reached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a bicycle on Monday.

Ikhtiar Wali came to the assembly from MPAs Hostel along with his party’s woman lawmaker Sobia Shahid. Talking to media after reaching the assembly premises, Wali said his token protest was aimed at reminding Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should stick to his statement made before coming to power and ride a bicycle like Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.