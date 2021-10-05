Kabul hospitals crowded as provincial health centres closed

KABUL: Officials at the state-owned hospitals said the citizens’ access to healthcare has significantly declined across the country, so people mostly travel to the capital for medical treatment.

According to officials, the number of patients coming to Kabul’s hospitals has increased after healthcare centers faced challenges in some provinces. The shortage of medicine and professional staff are major challenges in Kabul city as well. As the healthcare centers were closed in the provinces, the number of patients increased in the capital’s hospitals.

“There will not be sufficient capacity if the situation continues,” said Parwiz Noori, head of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital. “Kabul’s hospitals are affected as well. We face lack of medicine and doctors,” said Dr. Mohammad Ishaq Shirani.

Laghman resident Shamsul Haq came to Kabul for treatment of his son. He said the provincial healthcare centers recently closed due to lack of medicine, medical equipment and doctors.

“We came from the provinces. There is no medicine. They told me to buy it from outside. We are poor people, how do we buy it?” said Shamsul Haq. Mohebullah, a relative of a patient, said: “Beds are full. We came from the Dih Sabz district to Wazir Akbar Khan hospital and there is no medicine or doctors.” At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) released an assessment and warned that Afghanistan’s healthcare system is facing a crisis.

The assessment says: “Only 17% of health facilities supported by Sehatmandi remain fully functional. Two thirds are experiencing stock-out of essential medicines. Without urgent action, they are at risk of closure.” International organizations have repeatedly announced that Afghanistan’s healthcare system is at risk of collapse. Some organizations like UNICEF have committed to continue aid to Afghanistan.