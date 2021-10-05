ISLAMABAD: While launching an ambitious programme to dole out Rs1.4 trillion loans at subsidized rates under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that such a programme must have been launched 74 years ago for making the country a welfare state.

The government launched this much-hyped KPP with five components, including interest-free loans for Kamyab Karobar, Kamyab Kisan, Naya Pakistan Sasta Ghar Scheme, Kamyab Hunarmand and Sehat Mand Pakistan.

“The government has not passed on the entire burden of the increase in prices of commodities and petroleum products and will face Rs400 billion revenue losses for lowering sales tax and the petroleum levy,” Imran Khan said in his speech while inaugurating the KPP here at the PM’s Office on Monday.

This programme, he said, should have been launched 74 years ago to make the country a welfare state and regretted that the right approach was not adopted in the polices and, consequently, the country could not be made a welfare state as was dreamed by the founding father of the nation.

The prime minister hoped that the KPP would bring about a positive change in the lives of low-income group for the first time as the government had adopted a bottom-up approach to provide financial support to farmers.

The official sources said that it was not yet known how the government would be able to disburse a huge amount of Rs1.4 trillion among 3.7 million low-income households despite giving assurances to the IMF that this programme would be scaled down. In the first two years, the government has informed the IMF, it would disburse around Rs238 billion i.e. during the remaining period of its tenure. But now the government is claiming to disburse Rs1.4 trillion in 3-5 years period.

The premier also sought the formation of a committee to monitor implementation on KPP under which 3.7 million households would become beneficiaries in a bid to adopt the uplift approach for fighting poverty.

The PM cited again the State of Medina and said that at first, a welfare state was established, and then prosperity followed. First of all, there is a need to implement the concept of welfare and then money generation will follow it, he maintained.

While citing the examples of China and India, the premier said that the Chinese achieved a miracle to uplift their population from the clutches of poverty. Owing to different sets of approaches with an almost equal population in the region, the two countries are poles apart in terms of development, said the PM.

There is no comparison between China and India as China is now moving on the path of development after dealing with the challenge of poverty, whereas, India is still having a huge population living in poverty. The premier said that the fundamental principles, as stated by the father of the nation that Pakistan would be made a welfare state, could not be followed in the past 74 years.

The premier said that banks were reluctant to come forward, so the government decided to bring in micro finance institutions (MFIs) to disburse the loans. He said that banks were not trained to provide micro credits, so the government thought that if the approach of providing training to bank staff was adopted, then the five-year tenure would have ended without launching this programme. He lauded the role played by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who involved the MFIs to reach a stage where this programme could be launched. He said it was unfortunate that the entire system was catering to a very small group of elites, which resulted in inequality in our society.

He stated that the government was aware of the difficulties faced by the people, adding that prices of commodities have increased primarily because of “imported inflation”. He said the government has been importing essential commodities, including wheat. The government has imported four million tons of wheat, he added. The prime minister said that the government would provide targeted direct cash subsidy to 40 percent households on ghee, sugar, and flour. He said that petroleum prices are lower in Pakistan as compared to other countries. The price of wheat increased by 37 percent in the global market but it was increased by only 12 percent in Pakistan. He said that there was 100 percent increase in the price of petroleum products but the government had increased the prices by only 22 percent. The prime minister said that wheat price increased by 33 percent and sugar by 40 percent in the international market but the government increased their prices by 12 and 21 percent, respectively.

The prime minister said the government is doing its best, so that the lower class does not suffer at a time when goods are expensive and therefore sales tax and levy on petrol have been reduced. “We know that people are suffering due to inflation but I want to say that the government is doing its best so that our lower class does not suffer at a time when goods are expensive. The price of oil in the world has gone up by 100 percent in the last few days while in Pakistan we have increased it by only 22 percent.” He said that since the elite like us were taking advantage of it, the children were getting good jobs, so there was no point for us to change the system and those who studied Urdu medium above, they also sent their children to English medium and even when they got the decision making power, they did not change the system because it was benefiting them. The prime minister said that he congratulated Shafqat Mahmood on introducing a uniform curriculum. He said that there were many objections to it. “Our system is for the elite, loans are for the rich, the rich make houses, education is for the rich, justice is for the rich, the poor can't get justice unless we fundamentally change our thinking. Society cannot go up,” he argued.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the KPP was designed to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. He added that consistency in polices was a pre-requisite for achieving sustainable growth. He said that Rs1.4 trillion would be disbursed among 3.7 households through the KPP in three to five years and, subsequently, the program would be expanded to six million households. The minister said that under the Kamyab Karobar, interest-free loans up to Rs500,000 would be provided to the low-income group to start their own earning.

Similarly, under the Kamyab Kissan, interest-free loans would be given to farmers. The program, he said, would also enable low-income group to construct their houses under low-cost housing scheme and health cards would be provided to the poor households besides one person of each family would be provided technical training. He said that for the first time, poor households would be provided loans at their doorstep by microfinance institutions, whose small loans recovery was 99 percent. The minister said that banks would make available loans at wholesale level and microfinance institutes would retail them.