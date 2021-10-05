2 persons shot dead

BARA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in two different incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Monday, local and official said.

They said Abdul Rehman was busy shopping when unidentified persons opened fire on him in the main Bara Bazaar, leaving him critically injured. Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the wounded person to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Noor Sharif and his friend Muhammad in the Karawal area in the Malikdinkhel tribe. Noor Sharif died on the spot while Muhammad sustained injuries. The police lodged the cases against the unknown assailants.