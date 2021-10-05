Relief sought for farming community

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran KP President Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Monday appealed to the chief minister and minister for agriculture to pay attention to the agriculture sector, which, he said, was declining day by day.

Talking to The News, Niamat Shah said that the prices of synthetic fertilisers had doubled while the prices of pesticides and petrol had also increased.He added that substandard fertilisers and disinfectants were being sold in the market nowadays.

The farmers’ body representative said that irrigation and agricultural taxes were very high as well, arguing that the government should provide relief to the farming community.

Niamat Shah added that due to the negligence of the government, three sugar mills had stooped working while Mardan Sugar Mills may stop operations soon.He added that the government spent billions of rupees of foreign exchange on imports.