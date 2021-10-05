Residents demand market rate for land

PESHAWAR: Residents of Ghalju Kandarkhel on Warsak Road have asked the deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to select another site for the construction of a college, instead of their agricultural land.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Humayun Khan, Raees Khan and Sabz Ali along with other elders said that if their agricultural land is selected for the construction of the college, then they should be paid money as per the market rate, instead of acquiring their land under Section-IV. The elders said the deputy speaker had selected their agricultural land for the construction of the college without taking them into confidence. They said their land was the only source of their income for them to feed their children.

The elders said the market value of their land was Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million per marla but the government wanted to acquire it at the rate of Rs54,000 per marla. They said they were not against the construction of the college and education but the government should provide them with a price according to the market value or select a site where the owner could provide the land at this rate.