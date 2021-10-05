Employees stage march for reinstatement

PESHAWAR: Sacked employees from various government departments staged a protest on Monday and demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to form a larger bench for their reinstatement as the federal government already had filed a writ petition in this regard.
Addressing a huge gathering on Monday in front of Peshawar Press Club, the sacked employees union leaders including Atlas Khan, Aurangzeb Khan, Muhammad Shakeel, Azam Khan, Sajid Khan and Sanaullah said that about 16,000 educated employees had been terminated from their service. They said that not only 16,000 workers were rendered jobless but thousands of their families’ members were now suffering.
The protesters said that 11 employees of different organizations had died after losing jobs while a majority of the affectees were now facing financial problems.They said that now the federal government filed a writ petition to review the decision, and appealed to the chief justice to set up a larger bench for the purpose.
The protesters said that many of the employees were near retirement when their services were terminated, thus depriving them of pensions. The demonstrators later staged a rally from the press club up to Suray Pul while shouting slogans for their reinstatement.
