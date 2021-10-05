Arrest of currency dealers protested

PESHAWAR: Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the government to stop harassing the currency dealers.The trader leader Malik Mehar Elahi and other office-bearers said that currency dealers in the Sarafa Bazaar were doing their businesses legally. They said the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested the traders under 3MPO and raided the homes of some others as well.
The speakers said that the action against the traders was an attempt to instigate them against the government. They asked the government to order a high-level investigation and take action against those who were allegedly harassing the traders.
NEW DELHI: Some 200 men armed with rods and sticks stormed a church in northern India during Sunday prayer service,...
BARA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in two different incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter on Monday expressed concern over the alleged appointment...
MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran KP President Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Monday appealed to the chief minister and...
RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said...
LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has termed Rs1.72 per unit increase in electricity tariff a result of the PTI...