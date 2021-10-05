Swat residents demand reclamation of ‘grabbed’ land

MINGORA: Residents of Mingora city in Swat district on Monday asked the administration and provincial government to get vacated their inherited land from the alleged land grabbers in the Fizagat area.

Addressing a press conference at Swat Press Club, local elders Bahram Essa Khel, Riaz Ahmad advocate, Salahuddin, Afarin Khan, Muhammad Qasim Merkhan Khel and others alleged that leader of a political party Jalat Gujjar had allegedly grabbed their land in Fizagat area of the district. “Jalat Gujjar purchased only 25 kanals of land and later occupied 464 kanals. This land is the inherited property of various tribes,” Bahram Khan Essakhel alleged, and said the additional commissioner had already issued orders to the revenue authorities to distribute the land among the shareholders.

He said that the local administration had failed to execute the orders of the additional commissioner. The elders said they had great regard for the Gujjar tribe and had no ill will against them. However, they threatened to take back their land by force if the issue was not resolved peacefully.

“We appeal to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and Malakand Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam to get the issue solved at the earliest in the best interest of the region. We don’t want to disturb the peaceful environment, but want our due right,” stated Riaz Ahmad advocate, adding that they would not allow anyone to occupy their land illegally. Afarin Khan appealed to the district administration to solve the issue within 10 days, as more than 120 families were upset due to the denial of their due right.