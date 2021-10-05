Surge in POL prices: MPAs cycle to KP Assembly in rare protest

PESHAWAR: To register protest against the increase in prices of petroleum products, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan reached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a bicycle on Monday.

Riding a bicycle, Ikhtiar Wali came to the assembly from MPAs Hostel along with his party’s woman lawmaker Sobia Shahid. Talking to media after reaching the assembly premises, Ikhtiar Wali said his token protest was aimed at reminding Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should stick to his statement made before coming to power and ride a bicycle like Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Posing a question, he asked as to when Imran Khan would honour his promise, adding he (Imran Khan) had compelled the nation to follow the Dutch prime minister after his government raised the price of petrol to Rs127 per litre but he himself was using a helicopter to come office from home.

He said prices of essential commodities had gone beyond the reach of common people due to frequent hikes in rates of petroleum products. The lawmaker from Nowshera said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, used to say that the rulers had robbed the people by raising the prices.

Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Khan had promised that if elected to power, he would ensure the sale of petrol at Rs40 per litre, but instead of maintaining the pre-2018 POL price of Rs67, it was increased to Rs127 recently. The PMLN lawmaker demanded that prices of petroleum products should be lowered.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker Amjad Zaidi visited the KP Assembly on Monday. He was received by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Law Minister Fazal Shakoor, MPAs Ziaullah Bangash, Abdus Salam, Sahibzada Sanaullah and Bilawal Afridi.

Both the speakers discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed on visits of parliamentary delegations to both assemblies. Mushtaq Ghani presented the KP Assembly shield to Amjad Zaidi, who later watched the assembly proceedings. Later, during the assembly business, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) member Mian Nisar Gul on a point of order raised the issue of regularization of doctors. He said some time ago he along with treasury members had held talks with doctors protesting outside the assembly building.

Mushtaq Ghani had ruled holding negotiations with the protesting doctors following which he along with the treasury members held talks and assured them of the solution to their problems.

Mian Nisar Gul said the government had assured the doctors that it would solve their problems but no development could be made so far and doctors were calling him reminding the assurances. He added that he would withdraw from the agreement.

In his reply, Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said the issue would be solved, saying if doctors needed jobs, the government needed their services. Bilawal Afridi of Balochistan Awami Party through an adjournment motion demanded a probe into recruitment in Health Department in merged districts, but Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said the chief minister had already ordered an inquiry into the matter and the mover should wait for its outcome.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani ruled that the report of the probe should be presented in the House. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Partnership (amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the House before the session was adjourned to meet again at 2 pm on October 18.