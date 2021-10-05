KP to streamline varsities’ admin affairs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to streamline the administrative affairs of all public sector universities on a professional basis.

The decision has been made to ensure the best management of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran khan Bangash called on Governor Shah Farman and discussed with him universities’ affairs, says an official statement issued on Monday. During the meeting, Kamran briefed the governor on the outcomes of the steps taken for the promotion of higher education in the province.

Shah Farman appreciated five universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Haripur and Malakand and others, which have been included in the global rankings due to its good performance.

“There is need to run the administration of all public universities in the province on a fully specialised and professional manner, adopting international standards of administration so that the teaching, research and administration sides can carry out responsibilities effectively,” he added.

The governor said that holding fiscal meetings and approval of the budget for the first time in 30 government universities is a step towards bringing about financial discipline in these universities.