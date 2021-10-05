KKH yet to be cleared for traffic after landsliding

MANSEHRA: People travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded in upper parts of Hazara division on the third consecutive day (Monday) as the Karakoram Highway, which was blocked at various places in Kohistan Saturday evening, couldn’t be cleared for traffic entirely as yet.

“The KKH from the Shatan Pari up to the Pattan has been cleared to the traffic but the work to remove landslides from the remaining 3km to 4km distance is still in progress,” Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told reporters.The official said the biggest landsliding had taken place at about 5km distance in the Karo area and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had cleared by 50 per cent while the work on the remaining portion was underway.

“The FWO personnel have been deployed along with the heavy machinery to clear the blocked portion. They have retrieved around 80 dead goats, which had been buried alive when a roadside cattle pen came under the landslides,” the official said. He said that traffic between the KP and GB might partially be restored late at the late night or early Tuesday morning.