Walk-through gates at churches suggested

PESHAWAR: Christian community has requested the district administration to install walk-through gates at the churches in the provincial capital as a security measure.
The demand was made at a public forum arranged at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Peshawar Saddar. It was attended by a number of people from the Christian community. The people apprised the officials of their problems which were given a passionate hearing.
The people asked the government to make arrangements for allotting land for a graveyard for the Christian population of the city. They demanded fumigation of their localities to protect the population from dengue virus. The Christians asked the government to beef up security at the educational institutions being run by the minority community.
The minority community praised the administration for holding the public forum and getting input from them about improving their conditions. All the demands were handed over to the officials in writing.
NEW DELHI: Some 200 men armed with rods and sticks stormed a church in northern India during Sunday prayer service,...
BARA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in two different incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter on Monday expressed concern over the alleged appointment...
MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran KP President Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Monday appealed to the chief minister and...
RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said...
LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has termed Rs1.72 per unit increase in electricity tariff a result of the PTI...