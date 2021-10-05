Walk-through gates at churches suggested

PESHAWAR: Christian community has requested the district administration to install walk-through gates at the churches in the provincial capital as a security measure.

The demand was made at a public forum arranged at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Peshawar Saddar. It was attended by a number of people from the Christian community. The people apprised the officials of their problems which were given a passionate hearing.

The people asked the government to make arrangements for allotting land for a graveyard for the Christian population of the city. They demanded fumigation of their localities to protect the population from dengue virus. The Christians asked the government to beef up security at the educational institutions being run by the minority community.

The minority community praised the administration for holding the public forum and getting input from them about improving their conditions. All the demands were handed over to the officials in writing.