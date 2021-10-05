Water filtration plant inaugurated in Tank

TANK: The Frontier Corps South on Monday inaugurated cold and clean drinking water filtration plant at the District Headquarters Hospital.
People of District Tank praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants at the DHQ Hospital and other areas of the Tank district. The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials, journalists, and people from other walks of life.
The elders lauded the armed forces and FC South for restoring lasting peace in Tank. They termed the water filtration plant a good initiative, saying the installation of the filtration plant would facilitate patients, their attendants and citizens in general.The elders praised the efforts of Inspector General FC South Major-General Omar Bashir, Sector Commander South and CO 25 Sindh for the installation of the water filtration plant.
