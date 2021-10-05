Emergency exercise held at airport

PESHAWAR: In order to deal with any emergency situation at the Bacha Khan International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority along with other relevant authorities organised a full-scale Emergency Exercise-2021.
It was attended by Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, FIA, Airlines Customs, Pakistan Air Force, Army Aviation, doctors, Rescue 1122, Edhi, Fire Brigade and ambulances.Airport Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi said large-scale mock drills are conducted at the airport to enhance performance.
During the exercise, fire brigade personnel extinguished the fire in the runway compound. The passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and after first-aid, they were taken to the hospital in ambulances.
