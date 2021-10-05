IGP says actions against mafias accelerated

PESHAWAR: As many as 493 members of the land mafia were arrested and 164 cases lodged against the grabbers across the province during the last two months.

Apart from the land mafia, operations are underway against the gangs involved in the drugs business as well as spreading terror among the public by displaying arms through gunmen.“A crackdown is underway against all the mafias including those involved in land grabbing, drug trafficking, brandishing weapons and spreading terror and other crimes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The force has been directed to go after all these groups aggressively to provide relief to the public,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

The IGP said the morale of the police is high and proactive engagement, both on the kinetic and soft front, continued.“The KP police is reclaiming its traditional goodwill. Inshaa Allah, we will defeat the terrorists and mafias and win the hearts and minds of our people,” said the police chief.

During the operation against the land mafia, 116 were arrested in Peshawar, 125 in Mardan, 159 in Bannu, 8 in Kohat, 42 in Dera Ismail Khan, 15 in Malakand and 28 in Hazara ranges.According to the official figures, a total of 164 cases were lodged against the land mafia across the province.

“An aggressive campaign is underway against the drugs by the regular police as well as the Narcotics Eradication Teams set up in every district. Over 2,655 cases were lodged and 2,778 accused arrested in operations against drug dealers in last two months,” said Moazzam Ansari. During the drive, 224kg ice (methamphetamine), 402kg heroin and 4,033kg hashish was recovered during the last two months.

Another police official said the force had been ordered to strictly deal with those involved in land grabbing, harassing the public by displaying arms and selling and smuggling drugs, especially ice and heroin.

Police in the province have already compiled police stations-wise lists of the mafias as well as individuals escorted by several gunmen for the show-off and to harass the general public.All the police stations have been directed to identify and take action against the land grabbers who occupy the land of innocent people.

There were hundreds of complaints that local influential people with the support of some officials are involved in land grabbing and blackmailing owners of small properties to buy their plots at cheaper rates. A number of unregulated property dealers are allegedly also part of the mafia. Besides, the cops have been directed to go after the drug mafia, particularly those involved in the sale of ice and heroin. The drug sellers are ruining the lives of tens of thousands of people after an increase in the number of addicts over the last few years.

“Action is being underway after verification of the police stations-wise lists to confirm that neither any member of the mafia is dropped by the local cops, nor any innocent person is included to settle some score,” said an official who preferred to remain anonymous.

The lists of new-rich escorted by several gunmen with automatics weapons to spread terror are also being verified during the drive against these individuals so that no innocent person is harmed and only those posing a threat to law and order are rounded up.

The official added that special law against illegal weapons and due punishment by the courts would further encourage the cops against these mafias.In 2019, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had identified over 1480 members of various mafias including land grabbers, ice (meth) dealers and usurers so that action could be taken against them and relief provided to the general public.

After launching a crackdown on mafias involved in land grabbing, usury and selling ice and other drugs, the regional police officers and district police officers were directed to compile lists of the criminals in their areas.

They were asked to submit a fortnightly report of their progress to the Central Police Office.“Around 447 big fish of land mafia, 518 ice dealers and 519 usurers were identified from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the end of October 2019 while the process was still going on,” said another official.