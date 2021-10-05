Service tribunal decision of restoring cop set aside

LAHORE:A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday set aside Punjab service tribunal decision pertaining to restoration of police Constable Sarfraz having criminal record.

Bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Ch Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Ejazul Hasan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case at Lahore Registry and allowed Punjab government’s appeal. Rejecting the decision of the Punjab Service Tribunal for restoration, the court remarked that Lahore has become a hotbed of street crime. There is no room for criminal record holders in the police. Police is a discipline force in which only clean persons can stay. During the hearing, the DSP concerned told the court that Constable Sarfraz of Lower Mall Police Station was involved in kidnapping for ransom. He was also involved in patronising criminals. Additional prosecutor general Malik Sarfraz told the court that three criminal cases were registered against Constable Sarfraz. He was absent from his job for a long time without intimation. Constable’s counsel informed the court that his client was acquitted in all three cases. He was on duty at the Lower Mall police station when the SHO implicated him in false cases on the basis of personal resentment and got him terminated.

On which the apex bench said that the highest ratio of crime is reported in the Lower Mall. Sarfraz's lawyer said that the Punjab Service Tribunal had pardoned him for absenteeism. The Chief Justice asked why no formal inquiry had been held into such serious allegations. The appellant's counsel said that there was no harm in conducting an inquiry but an order should be issued to implement the decision of the PST about reinstatement of employment. The apex, however, turned down his request and allowed the government's appeal.