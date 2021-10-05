Remove ministers, officers in Pandora Papers: JI

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately remove the ministers and government officials named in the Pandora Papers from their posts and hold inquiry against them.

JI naib ameer and former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch said if those accused were proved clean they should return to their positions which was the demand of Prime Minister Imran khan himself at the time of Panama Leaks.

Talking to media on Monday, Baloch said both JI and Imran Khan had demanded removal of all those involved in Panama Leaks and could be restored once proven non-guilty. “But now Imran Khan had taken his traditional U-turn on this stance also, and demanding prior investigation against the accused of having assets abroad, tax evasion, money laundering and corruption” he said.

Baloch lamented that Imran Khan has made U-turn not only his hallmark but a national malady, under which all the accused of Panama leaks, tax evaders, loan defaulters, money launderers, and those siphoning billions of rupees from Atta, Sugar, Petrol, and drugs scandals were roaming freely, making a mockery of the government and state. He reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami demands across the board accountability of every person involved in mega scandals in accordance with the constitution, law and justice.

Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan was gripped by economic, constitutional, parliamentary and moral crises, not by the government and the army alone to end the global crises. The government, the state and the national leadership must come together on national priorities to restore national dignity, independence, protection of sovereignty, resolution of the Kashmir issue, prevention of conspiracies against the great success of Afghan people against 50 armies and recovery from the worst economic crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan should abandon undemocratic attitude, arrogance, and riotous style of politics, and make national security, stability and protection of Islamic ideology of Pakistan top priority, he said.

To a question, Liaqat Baloch, said JI would participate in the local body and general elections under its symbol of scales and its Islamic, revolutionary and public services. JI's nationwide struggle to end inflation, unemployment and anti-Islamic measures will continue, and all unemployed youth and inflation-stricken people tired of PTI government’s incompetence and failure will march towards Islamabad on October 31, from all over the country.