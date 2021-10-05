LWMC develops first hotspot mapping system

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has developed the first hotspot mapping system. As per a press release issued here on Monday, Geo-fencing of hotspot areas will be done in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and Samanabad Town. Geo-fencing of 422 points has been done in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and 202 points in Samanabad Town. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider briefed that there are 607 containers at Samanabad and 961 containers at Data Ganj Bakhsh.