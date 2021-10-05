Committee formed to assess dengue cases

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-freed Zafar has constituted 7-member Clinical Committee comprising medical experts according to the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education with regard to government guidelines for better treatment and diagnosis of dengue fever patients. A formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

The members of the Clinical Committee include Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology and Administrative Physician while Professor of Medicine Dr. Tahir Siddique will be the Convener of this Committee. Prof. Faheem Afzal, Associate Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Dr. M Maqsood, Dr. Abdul Qaddos, Dr. Shumaila Tahir and Director OPD Dr. Asif Javed will be part of the committee. Talking in this regard, Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid are very much concerned about dengue patients. The Government has issued clear instructions to the Health Department to save human lives, he added. He said that concrete and practical steps are being taken for the prevention of the epidemic and treatment of the patients affected by dengue. He said that LGH has taken this important step in implementing the orders of the Punjab Government and better treatment facilities to the patients.

The Clinical Committee will conduct a complete assessment of each case individually and collectively of all the patients undergoing treatment in the dengue ward on daily basis so that the doctors and nurses can be given the necessary guidelines for medical treatment so that patients can have better treatment facilities and ensure that there is no shortage of care, he added.