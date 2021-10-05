Man killed in crossfire

LAHORE:A man has been shot dead and another injured in an incident of firing between two groups in Millat Park on Monday.

Reportedly, two groups came in front of each other over reportedly due to old enmity. In the incident of firing, two persons received bullet injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one of them identified as Rasheed as brought dead. The injured Khuram Shahzad is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police on information of the incident reached the spot and arrested two suspects Arfan and Farooq into custody. They also recovered weapon from their custody. Police said that the initial investigations suggested it to be a matter of old enmity. Meanwhile, a man has been shot at and injured in Garhi Shahu by the unidentified suspects on Monday. The victim Rana Afzal was standing nearby Bird Market when the unidentified suspect/s intercepted and shot at him. He received a bullet injury in his leg. Nearby people called police and rescue teams. The victim was shifted to Lahore Services Hospital for treatment. A police team collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

RICKSHAW DRIVER SUBJECTED TO SEVERE TORTURE: A rickshaw driver has been subjected to severe torture by three suspects in the Kahna police limits on Monday. The suspects also stripped him and made the video of the torture. The brother of the victim told police that he received a call from a number that they had caught up his brother for stealing bricks from their property and asked him to reach the destination. As he reached the place, he saw three suspects Tabassam Ullah, Allah Baksh and Bashir subjecting his brother to severe torture and also filming the ordeal on their phone. He said that he pleaded forgiveness and mercy from them but to no effect. Police have registered a case and arrested the suspects, said the spokesperson.

MAN FOUND DEAD: An unidentified man has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue to ascertain his cause of death. Police said that they were investigating the matter.