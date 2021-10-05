LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that the depression over north Oman was moving west southwestwards and it was very likely to weaken into a well-marked low in next 12 hours while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 24°C.