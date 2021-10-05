Syed Tahir meets Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE:A five-member delegation of the office of Federal ombudsman led by Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz visited the office of ombudsman Punjab on Monday and held a meeting with Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

Azam Suleman Khan apprised the delegation about the performance and departmental reforms, adding public complaints were being readdressed in a period of 30 days. This has improved departmental efficiency while increasing public trust over government institutions, he added.

Similarly, the district heads have been instructed to visit two Tehsils in a week to resolve public issues at the grassroots, he said and maintained that this has also saved the complainants from the hassle of visiting district offices. The office of Ombudsman Punjab has been fully automated to streamline the application process along with timely disposal of the complaints, he said. A dedicated helpline 1050 has been set up to guide people about the process of lodging complaints to this office. This office has also set up a vital linkage with the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab so that the complaints and problems of expatriate Pakistanis could be resolved without delay, added Azam Suleman Khan.