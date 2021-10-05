Body formed to find out causes of losses on PSC’s agricultural farms

LAHORE:Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is playing a pivotal role in providing quality and cheap seeds to the farmers. However, it is necessary to take immediate steps to prevent losses on the agricultural farms of Punjab Seed Corporation so that the basic seed production could be increased.

These views were expressed by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while presiding over 120th meeting of the Board of Punjab Seed Council. On this occasion, the Punjab Minister for Agriculture, with the approval of the Board members, formed a special committee headed by Member Board Punjab Seed Council Aftab Ahmed Kachchi to find out the causes of losses on the agricultural farms of Punjab Seed Corporation and prevent it. The Provincial Minister for Agriculture directed the Managing Director, Punjab Seed Corporation to take action against the mishandlers. Immediate steps should be taken for the relinquishment of their occupied lands. On this occasion, the Punjab Minister for Agriculture also issued instructions to the members to take advice from the Finance Department for increasing the salaries of the employees with the approval of the Punjab Seed Council. It was also approved to include members in the committees set up to make the employees permanent.

Board members Javed Qureshi, M Ahmed Yousuf, Malik Masood Advisor Seed Punjab Corporation and Malik Aftab, Madam Rabia , MD Punjab Seed Corporation Fazal Rehman, Director Admin Madam Sadaf Zafar, Director Finance Rana Rifat and Director PR PSC Shahid Qadir were also present in the meeting.