Blood transfusion institute to be revamped: Yasmin

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid pledged to develop Punjab Institute of Blood Transfusion Services in a meeting at the Specialized Health and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

The minister said, “The Institute of Blood Transfusion Services shall be completely revamped and developed on modern lines. The idea behind this revamping is to improve the quality of services rendered by the institute. New staff has been hired at vacant positions for enhanced performance and training of the new staff shall be organised very soon. In the next phase, the capacity of regional blood centers shall be scaled up. Regional Centers have been set up at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. All Teaching Hospitals of Punjab have blood separation facility available. Currently Blood Banks are operational in 27 DHQs and 134 THQs. The government is upgrading the blood screening from ICT to CLIA Technology. The government needs to strengthen coordination between Primary and Secondary healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to boost the capacity of blood banks. The objective of these measures is to ensure safe blood transfusion system in the province.”

Meanwhile, the government is working to provide healthcare services on priority, said Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The minister joined a video link session to review sustainability and institutionalisation of Sehat Sahulat Programme at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

The health minister said, “The government has started initiative to provide medical cover to people. As per directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is working to provide healthcare services on priority. All 29.3 million families of Punjab shall be provided universal health coverage by December 2021. The institutionalisation and sustainability measures for the Sehat Sahulat programme are praiseworthy. It is the responsibility of the state to look after its citizens. The government cannot realise dream of Riyasat-e-Madina without providing genuine relief to common man. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make things easier for common man. Residents of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions have already been provided health insurance services.”