Medical camp held

Islamabad:The medical department of Mashal Association held a free camp in collaboration with Shifa Foundation, says a press release.Since people are afraid to visit hospitals because of the widespread pandemic COVID-19, Mashal took the initiative of organising the medical camp for the poor and needy residents of Margalla Town and adjoining villages. A group of specialists comprising medical specialist, ophthalmologist and physiotherapist examined a large number of patients and distributed free medicines.