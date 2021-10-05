Impersonator held

Islamabad:The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested an impersonator involved in snatching money from people after portraying himself as an officer of a law enforcement agency.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar issued directions to all the zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Following the directions, SP (Investigation) Liaquat Hayat Niazi constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi and other police officials including Assistant Sub-Inspector Jafar Ali to arrest the accused involved in snatching. The police team arrested an impersonator.

The accused has been identified as Ehsan alias Sani, a resident of AJK. It transpired during the initial investigation from the accused that he used to snatch valuables after intercepting people in the name of body search. The police have recovered weapons, handcuff, and nine mobile phone from his possession.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all the police officials for strict vigilance against criminals.