12.48mln phones made locally

ISLAMABAD: As many as 12.48 million mobile phone sets have been manufactured locally, including five million 4G smartphones, after the instruction of Mobile Manufacturing Policy in June 2020 to encourage local production.

The official said the PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021, a major milestone in the journey towards Digital Pakistan.As of July 2021, he said the PTA has issued MDM authorization to 26 companies, including both foreign and local companies with brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Alcatel, Techno, Infinix. The official said one company has also exported 5,000 “Made in Pakistan” smartphones to the United Arab Emirates.

“The establishment of 26 manufacturing plants has brought in an investment of over US$126 million,” he said, adding that over 10,000 jobs have been created in a short span of seven months.

“The local manufacturing plants are going to be instrumental for creating further job opportunities, enabling affordability for Pakistani users, and the export of devices to global markets,” the official remarked.