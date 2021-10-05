Fleeing for a better life

LAHORE: Capital flight is based on greed to earn more, while human capital flight is based on need, desperation and safety. Both material and human capitals however move to more affluent and developed economies from poorly managed countries.

The outflow of money denudes the nation of wealth needed for growth, while human capital flight reduces the capability of a nation to move forward. Immigration is the process of moving to a new country or region with the intention of staying and living there.

People may choose to immigrate for a variety of reasons, such as employment opportunities, to escape a violent conflict, environmental factors, educational purposes, or to reunite with family. It is our bad luck that one of these factors is faced by most of the people living in Pakistan.

Economic stress is not the only reason to seek green pastures outside the country. The poor delivery of services, lack of safety, high crime rates, bad crops, droughts, floods besides poverty are the reasons for immigration.

People from war torn countries or where civil war is going on also immigrate. Since wars or civil strife takes place in underdeveloped regions, resource less people run to their closest neighbours, putting burden on the limited resources available in the host country.

Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for the last four decades. The influx increases with each change of government. They are a burden on the economy, environment and harmony in the country.

There are two categories of Pakistani immigrants. The ones with rudimentary skills go to the oil rich gulf region. Only a few engineers, doctors, nurses or accountants go to this destination.

Most of the immigrants are labourers, plumbers, welders, electricians, painters and carpenters. They belong to poor families. Most of them go to work abroad leaving their families behind.

The chances of bringing their families in the oil rich countries are non-existent. They immigrate with a heavy heart leaving their wives, children and parents back home in the hope to provide them better living by remitting most of their earnings. They share a room with four or five colleagues, sacrificing their privacy just to provide their family back home with comfort. Most of them are not willing immigrants.

They do not earn much either. In oil rich Middle Eastern economies, they remain aliens, can neither buy property nor are they eligible for citizenship. The developed economies attract highly skilled workers from Pakistan. These skills like doctors, chartered accountants, engineers and software experts are already in short supply in Pakistan. But the economic setup is so skewed that the professionals in these fields rarely land a respectable job.

For instance, those who have done their PhDs from developed countries are inducted in grade 18 by the government mostly in research and teaching institutes. In developed economies these professionals have at their disposal huge research facilities.

In Pakistan, the entire research budget is mostly consumed in salaries and administrative expenses. They rot in these institutes for decades and lose the urge for research. They usually retire in grade 19 to 20 at the most, while those lesser educated persons that enter superior civil service end up in grade 22.

The PhDs thus see no charm in serving in the country and are readily accepted by developed economies. They usually move with their immediate families or arrange for their visas in a year or two. They practically settle down in the host country. The first generation do send money back to parents, brothers and sisters, but once they are gone, the next generation loses contact with families in Pakistan.

Doctors, engineers and software developers do want to live in their home country. Many of those who get an opportunity to go abroad after a lot of hard work have tears in their eyes when they are leaving.

Most of them also settle in the host country or any other developed economy and call their immediate family there as well. Pakistan, a poor country, spends a fortune to educate them, but due to economic vulnerability, highlighy qualified individuals end up serving in other countries.

Our culture is corrupt to the core that is why we see absent doctors from government health facilities and ghost teachers in schools. We are happy that these overseas Pakistanis are sending back home more money than our total merchandise and services exports. Our planners fail to realise that had the talent performing miracles abroad been nurtured properly at home our exports would have been ten times higher.

These immigrants are contributing heavily in the GDP growth of host countries. They have the right to buy properties and obtain citizenship, but the local population does not look kindly on them.

They remain second rate citizens. You will see that even in the United States of America, the affluent whites move away from the locality if few wealthy Pakistani families buy homes near them. These Pakistanis need self-respect, which they should be able to find in their motherland. The government must remove all bad practices that force qualified Pakistanis to go abroad.