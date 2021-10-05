Rupee hits new all-time low

KARACHI: The rupee fell to a fresh record low on Monday as import payments climbed and dealers expect pressure on the local unit to persist because of rising commodity prices, which in turn will increase the current account deficit in coming months.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 170.79 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 170.48. It lost 31 paisas or 0.19 percent during the session. The rupee set its previous weakest ever closing level at 170.66 on Thursday.

“The rupee is under pressure as demand is higher than supply,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. “Demand is high due to the trade deficit, which is on the back of rising commodity prices. Situation in Afghanistan has also increased demand,” Tariq said.

Some analysts said the pressure on the rupee is coming from speculators and hoarders also. Dealers said the outlook for the rupee was bearish because of widening current account deficit as increasing global commodity prices could add to import costs and stock inflation as well. “We see a downward trend in the rupee to continue in the days ahead,” said a currency dealer.

The IMF is important as a lender of last resort, but its endorsement is also significant for obtaining funding from the external donors. Trade deficit soared 101 percent to $11.664 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Imports rose 65 percent to $18.631 billion in July-September FY2022. Exports increased 27 percent to $6.967 billion.The rupee, however, closed stronger at 172.30 per dollar in the open market, compared with 172.60 in the previous session.