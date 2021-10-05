Cement dispatches fall 12.17pc in Sept

LAHORE: Cement sales fell over twelve percent in September 2021 after recording a robust growth in the first two months of the fiscal year FY2022, mainly owing to rising coal prices and rupee rout, latest numbers showed on Monday.

However, there was an overall negative growth in the first quarter (July-September) of this fiscal as cement sales dropped 5.67 percent over the same period of the last fiscal. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the overall cement dispatches registered a decline of 12.17 percent in September 2021 as the total cement dispatches recorded 4.589 million tons as compared to 5.225 million tons dispatched in the same month of last fiscal year.

The local cement dispatches in September 2021 were recorded at 4.018 million tons compared to 4.095 million tons in the same month of 2020, showing a reduction of 1.88 percent. Exports dispatches suffered a massive dip by 49.45 percent as the volumes reduced from 1.131 million tons in September 2020 to 0.572 million tons in September 2021.

During last month North-based cement mills dispatched 3.451 million tons cement in domestic markets, down 2.04 percent from over 3.523 million tons recorded in September 2020. South-based mills dispatched 567,445 tons cement in local markets during September 2021, slightly less compared to 571,639 tons in September 2020.

Exports from North-based mills plunged 61.63 percent from 287,287 tons in September 2020 to 110,245 tons in September 2021. Exports from South also slumped 45.29 percent to 461,340 tons in September 2021 from 843,334 tons in the same month last year.

In the first quarter of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) slipped 5.67 percent to 12.825 million tons from 13.596 million tons in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

During the quarter, domestic cement uptake increased 3.92 percent to 11.279 million tons from 10.853 million tons in the same quarter last year, whereas exports sank 43.64 percent to 1.546 million tons from 2.743 million tons in July-September 2020.

North-based factories dispatched 9.483 million tons cement domestically during the first quarter of this fiscal year showing a slight increase of 0.22 percent than cement 9.463 million tons recorded in July-September 2020.

Exports from North declined 37.69 percent to 387,667 tons in the first quarter of FY2022 compared with 622,186 tons in the same period last year. Domestic dispatches by South-based cement-makers in quarter under review were 1.795 million tons, up 29.15 percent, compared to 1.39 million tons cement in the same period last fiscal year. Exports from the south zone fell 45.38 percent as the volumes shrank to 1.158 million tons in the first three months of current fiscal year from 2.12 million tons in the same months of the last fiscal year.

“The industry is worried over continued increase in input cost as API4 Richards Bay coal FOB (free on board) prices have increased from around $68/ton in September 2020 to over $210/ton in September 2021,” a spokesman for the cement manufacturers association said in a statement.

“Ocean freight from South Africa to Karachi has also increased from $11/ton in September 2020 to $30/ton in September 2021, while rupee parity to dollar has increased from Rs165 to over Rs171/dollar during the same period.”

He added that power and energy rates were constantly increasing and the transportation cost had also gone up due to increase in petroleum prices adding to the cost of delivery to different destinations. “These price escalations have seriously affected the cost of doing business in local as well as international markets,” the spokesman said.

He said the industry was also concerned over the slide in demand; however, it was quite hopeful that to regain its growth momentum in the coming months mainly due to pro government policies related to the construction sector.