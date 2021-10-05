Airlines to lose $51.8bln in 2021, stay in red in 2022

Boston: Global airlines will lose an estimated $51.8 billion in 2021 and another $11.6 billion in 2022 in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an industry forecast released on Monday.

The projections by trade group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show a deeper fall than the prior forecast in April for losses of $47.7 billion this year. IATA also increased the estimate for 2020 losses to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion.

While the shortfall for airlines is "enormous," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said "we are well past the deepest part of the crisis." Walsh said airlines had cut costs and taken advantage of increased demand for air freight.

"While serious issues remain, the path to recovery is coming into view," Walsh said. "Aviation is demonstrating its resilience yet again." The recovery varies by region. North America is the only region projected to generate positive profits in 2022.

Europe is forecast to remain in the red, with losses of $9.2 billion in 2022, compared with a loss of $20.9 billion expected in 2021. The region´s carriers will see a recovery in intra-European travel, but long-haul travel will remain limited, IATA said.

Carriers in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa are all expected to see smaller losses in 2022 compared with this year. IATA projected that total passenger numbers of 3.4 billion in 2022, similar to 2014 levels, but below the 4.5 billion in 2019.

"People have not lost their desire to travel, as we see in solid domestic market resilience. But they are being held back from international travel by restrictions, uncertainty and complexity," said Walsh, adding that more governments see vaccinations "as a way out of this crisis."

IATA said "reestablishing global connectivity" should be a priority for governments. "We fully agree that vaccinated people should not have their freedom of movement limited in any way," he said.

"In fact, the freedom to travel is a good incentive for more people to be vaccinated. Governments must work together and do everything in their power to ensure that vaccines are available to anybody who wants them."

As governments are viewing inoculations as a way out of the health crisis, Walsh said vaccines need to be made available to anybody who wants them. Domestic travel demand is estimated to reach 93% of the pre-pandemic level in 2022 - an improvement of 20 percentage points from this year.

Total passenger numbers are expected to increase to 3.4 billion next year from 2.3 billion in 2021, IATA estimates, but will be below 4.5 billion in 2019.

Passenger revenue in 2022 is expected to jump about 67 percent year-on-year to $378 billion. Air cargo is forecast to remain a bright spot, with demand seen rising 13.2 percent above the 2019 levels, IATA said.

Meanwhile the world´s airlines made a joint pledge to reach "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050, as the aviation industry ramps up efforts to curb its contribution to global warming.

"For aviation, net zero is a bold, audacious commitment. But it is also a necessity," Walsh said. "The important decision that we must make today will secure the freedom to fly for future generations."

IATA represents 290 member airlines comprising 82 percent of pre-pandemic global air traffic, and its pledge follows the lead of Europe´s aviation industry which has embraced the European Union´s emissions goals.

"Many in this room -- individually or in groups -- have already taken this step," Walsh told the executives. "For others, this will be an additional challenge at a very difficult time" with the industry hard hit by global effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But for the association´s membership as a whole, "it will be a commitment behind which we must be united and determined to deliver on time," he added. "It is the right thing to do. And together, it is possible."

The new commitment comes 12 years after the IATA unveiled its first plan to reduce airline CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2005 levels. Proof of the industry´s good faith, Walsh assured, is that airlines "invested hundreds of billions of dollars in more fuel-efficient aircraft," with fleet fuel efficiency improving by over 20 percent in a decade.

The dramatic tightening of the mid-century targets did not require a vote, in accordance with IATA statutes, but was adopted by consensus as no member raised a firm objection that would have blocked the move.

The meeting nevertheless saw Chinese airlines stress that the 2050 objective was inconsistent with the goal adopted by the government in Beijing, which aims for carbon neutrality by the year 2060.