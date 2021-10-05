Man commits suicide

A young man committed suicide by setting himself on fire and then jumping off a multi-storey residential building in Ferozabad on Monday, according to police officials and rescue workers. The horrifying incident took place at a building located on Khushal Road in the Tariq Road area. Ferozabad police said the man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 22-year-old Shakir. He hailed from Rahim Yar Khan.