Man commits suicide

A young man committed suicide by setting himself on fire and then jumping off a multi-storey residential building in Ferozabad on Monday, according to police officials and rescue workers. The horrifying incident took place at a building located on Khushal Road in the Tariq Road area. Ferozabad police said the man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 22-year-old Shakir. He hailed from Rahim Yar Khan.
Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 637 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel said on Monday the Sindh Assembly was the first...
Three people died of electrocution in separate incidents in Karachi on Monday. According to the Zaman Town police,...
The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed bail petitions filed by former education secretary and a section officer in...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Monday named the underpass at the junction of Shaheed-e-Millat Road and...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday took part in the ‘dry run’ of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit in Karachi...