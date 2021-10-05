Covid kills 15 more, infects another 637 in Sindh

Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 637 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,442 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 15,510 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 637 people, or more than 4.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,085,769 tests, which have resulted in 459,903 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 21,956 people across the province are currently infected: 21,582 are in self-quarantine at home, 31 at isolation centres and 343 at hospitals, while 326 patients are in critical condition, of whom 27 are on life support.

He added that 517 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 430,505, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 637 fresh cases of Sindh, 96 (or 15.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 42 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 33 from

District South, nine each from the Central and Korangi districts, two from District Malir and one from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 165 new cases, Badin 56, Jamshoro 40, Matiari 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Naushehroferoze 29, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu and Tharparkar 19 each, Mirpurkhas 18, Shikarpur 16, Sukkur and Thatta 14 each, Sanghar 13, Larkana, Ghotki and Umerkot 11 each, Jacobabad eight, Khairpur two and Tando Muhammad Khan one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.