Shaheed-e-Millat underpass named after Umer Shairf

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday named the underpass at the junction of Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Haider Ali Road in the name of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.
The 66-year-old comedian passed away in Germany on Saturday due to multiple aliments. The body is expected to reach the city on Wednesday. The underpass had been named as Umer Sharif Underpass through a resolution signed by Administrator Karachi Murtuza Wahab.
“I had the honour of approving the KMC resolution for naming an underpass on main Shaheed-e-Millat Road as Umer Sharif Underpass,” Wahab tweeted. According to the resolution the Sindh government under some notification issued on August 5, 2021, which gives power to Wahab to approve the resolution.
The resolution further said that KMC in order to appreciate Sharif’s artistic capabilities has renamed the Haider Ali Underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat Road after Umer Sharif’s name. On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government was making arrangements for the burial of Sharif.
The comedy legend would be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, he said in a statement on Twitter. Sharif’s grave was being dug adjacent to Amir Liaquat Hussain’s mother Mehmooda Sultana’s grave.
A young man committed suicide by setting himself on fire and then jumping off a multi-storey residential building in...
Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 637 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel said on Monday the Sindh Assembly was the first...
Three people died of electrocution in separate incidents in Karachi on Monday. According to the Zaman Town police,...
The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed bail petitions filed by former education secretary and a section officer in...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday took part in the ‘dry run’ of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit in Karachi...