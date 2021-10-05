Shaheed-e-Millat underpass named after Umer Shairf

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday named the underpass at the junction of Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Haider Ali Road in the name of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

The 66-year-old comedian passed away in Germany on Saturday due to multiple aliments. The body is expected to reach the city on Wednesday. The underpass had been named as Umer Sharif Underpass through a resolution signed by Administrator Karachi Murtuza Wahab.

“I had the honour of approving the KMC resolution for naming an underpass on main Shaheed-e-Millat Road as Umer Sharif Underpass,” Wahab tweeted. According to the resolution the Sindh government under some notification issued on August 5, 2021, which gives power to Wahab to approve the resolution.

The resolution further said that KMC in order to appreciate Sharif’s artistic capabilities has renamed the Haider Ali Underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat Road after Umer Sharif’s name. On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government was making arrangements for the burial of Sharif.

The comedy legend would be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, he said in a statement on Twitter. Sharif’s grave was being dug adjacent to Amir Liaquat Hussain’s mother Mehmooda Sultana’s grave.