Green Line bus service to meet standards of best mass-transit services of world: Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday took part in the ‘dry run’ of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Karachi by travelling in one of the buses of the upcoming modern mass transit system of the city from the Sea Breeze Plaza till the Hyderi Market in North Nazimabad.

Legislators belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accompanied the Sindh governor during the trial run of the Green Line bus service in Karachi. They included Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurrum Sher Zaman and Aftab Siddiqui. Officials of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company briefed the governor about the progress in launching the Green Line bus service in Karachi to facilitate the daily commute of the public.

Ismail was informed about certain features of the Green Line service, including the automatic location system, real-time information about passengers, system of surveillance cameras to monitor, auto-door system, modular seats, air-conditioning system and digital screen.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the governor said he had taken part in the test run of the bus service and the rest of work on the Green Line mass transit project would soon be completed to make it functional for the general public.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would come to Karachi to formally inaugurate the Green Line bus service. According to Ismail, the Green Line BRT had been built in a manner to meet the standards of the best mass transit facilities all over the world.

The governor told media persons that the Green Line bus service had been

designed keeping in view the daily commuting requirements of the people of the city. He added that a sum of Rs35 billion had been spent on the project.

To a question, the governor informed media persons that training was being given to the drivers recruited to operate the Green Line service. He explained that the Green Line bus service would also facilitate commute of differently-abled passengers.

Ismail also remarked that the government had been making efforts to launch the Karachi Circular Railway service in Karachi as early as possible. To another question, the governor said the federal government had earlier purchased 52 modern fire engines for the city but the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation lacked the capability to operate them. He added that services of associations of trade and industry in Karachi had also been availed to keep these new fire engines functional.