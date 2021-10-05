Muttahida, JI slam MDCAT for college admissions

The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed anger over the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) across the country. They have demanded that the federal and Sindh governments resolve the issue being faced by aspiring medical students.

Addressing a convention of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza, a JI-affiliated teachers’ body, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that tensions between the Centre and the provincial governments over the PMC has resulted in a severe unrest among candidates for medical colleges.

Rehman said that intelligent students with brilliant academic records have been unable to pass the MDCAT due to flaws in the system. He said that contrary to past practices and international standards of transparency, the PMC had not provided answer keys to the candidates after the test.

Similarly, he pointed out, the question papers compiled for the students of Sindh had consisted of portions that were taken from the syllabus of Punjab’s students. “If the PMC authorities aren’t competent enough to conduct the test, the consequences of their inability to do so should not be faced by aspiring medical students,” he said, holding both the federal and provincial governments responsible for the situation.

The JI leader demanded of both governments to devise a comprehensive and just mechanism for all the students in general, and those from Sindh, including Karachi, in particular, so that they do not fall prey to any injustice just because of some bureaucratic or political mistake.

He said that the JI will support the affected students and get them their rights while using all the constitutional, legal and democratic options available to them. Moreover, the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO) organised a protest on Sunday to demand that the authorities declare the MDCAT held by the PMC null, and reinstate the tests taken through the National Testing Service (NTS).

A large number of students took part in the protest organised by the APMSO, a student organisation of the MQM-P, outside the Karachi Press Club. The protesting students claimed that the PMC had failed students from urban Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Addressing the protesters, senior MQM-P leader and lawmaker Khwaja Izharul Hasan said that their party stands in solidarity with the students, and demanded the cancellation of the PMC entrance tests and the reinstatement of the NTS tests.

“The MQM-P is standing in solidarity with the students at the press club for the provision of their basic human rights,” he said, adding that there was no transparency in the entrance tests conducted by the PMC. Hasan said that the MQM-P will take the students to the Sindh governor to resolve their issues. “If the federal government doesn’t resolve the issue of Karachi’s students, the MQM-P will take the case to court. The evidences of irregularities in this entrance test will be presented in court.”