Despite clear CCTV footage, police yet to arrest killers of CIA cop and US national

Despite obtaining clear videos of the suspects and having ascertained their motives, the police have so far failed to make arrests in two high-profile cases of targeted attacks in Karachi.

A Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) cop and United States (US) citizen were among the three victims who were gunned down in two separate target killing incidents within a span of 20 minutes in Karachi on Sunday.

Police officials investigating these major cases claimed that the target killing of the CIA cop, namely Waheed Gul, and his brother-in-law took place due to a nine-year-long family dispute while the target killing of an elderly man, who was a US national and had recently returned to Pakistan, apparently occurred over a property dispute.

In the CIA cop’s killing, the New Town police have registered an FIR No 559/21 under the sections 302/34 against a police constable, Amjad, and his brothers, namely Sajid and Sajjad. The case was registered on the complaint of Sohail Khan, brother of the deceased cop.

Head constable Gul, who was posted at the CIA, and his brother-in-law, Naeem, were gunned down while they were sitting at the MashaAllah hotel in Ghausia Colony in the PIB Colony area late on Sunday evening.

The complainant in the FIR stated that Amjad was a police constable and his two brothers Sajid and Sajjad assisted him in the killings of Gul and Naeem.

“Amjad came close to my brother and brother-in-law and then shot and killed them,” he stated. “We have a family dispute since the past nine years. The nominated suspects had also given death threats to Waheed Gul recently.”

Separately, the police also registered the murder case of an American national who was gunned down in the Qazzafi Town area in Landhi on Sunday evening. Police said the deceased man, Saeed, 66, had recently returned to Pakistan from the US and purchased land, on which he had a dispute. Police said they were waiting for the victim’s brother, who was on his way to Pakistan from the US, in order to register a case.