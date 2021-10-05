Parkha, Shahzadi, Munazza shine in 3rd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz, Shahzadi Gulfam and Munazza Shaheen showed their skills in 3rd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament 2021.
At the end of the 18 holes head to head race, the pace setter in the Gold Category segment was Parkha Ijaz, while the significant one in Silver segment was the seasoned Shahzadi Gulfam and Bronze category topper was Munnaza Shaheen. Parkha Ijaz won the first gross among participants falling in handicap category 0-15.
LAHORE: A 15-member delegation of 49 Common officers called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at...
Umar Akmal has said goodbye to Pakistan cricket
ISLAMABAD: Zahid Arbab has retained his position as president of the Federal Golf Association for the next four...
MILAN: Italy face their first true test since winning Euro 2020 this week when Roberto Mancini’s side host the Final...
PARIS: Naomi Osaka dropped out of the world’s top 10 on Monday for the first time since winning the 2018 US Open...
LONDON: Tennis Tour chiefs said on Monday they had launched an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against...