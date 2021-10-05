Parkha, Shahzadi, Munazza shine in 3rd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz, Shahzadi Gulfam and Munazza Shaheen showed their skills in 3rd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament 2021.

At the end of the 18 holes head to head race, the pace setter in the Gold Category segment was Parkha Ijaz, while the significant one in Silver segment was the seasoned Shahzadi Gulfam and Bronze category topper was Munnaza Shaheen. Parkha Ijaz won the first gross among participants falling in handicap category 0-15.